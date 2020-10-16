Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TIGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Millicom International Cellular presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.33.

Millicom International Cellular stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.34. The company had a trading volume of 73,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,991. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $49.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 149,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

