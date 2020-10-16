Mizuho Boosts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $350.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TWLO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twilio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $300.04.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio stock opened at $325.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. Twilio has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $341.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.91. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $8,953,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,443 shares of company stock valued at $44,890,780. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.