Mizuho Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $90.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.61.
NASDAQ AMD opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.60 billion, a PE ratio of 156.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.62.
In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,755.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $11,871,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,628,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,004,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 490,635 shares of company stock valued at $37,229,036. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,182,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615,477 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $207,759,000. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $145,909,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 141.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,222,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $116,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
