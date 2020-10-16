Mizuho Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $90.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.61.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.60 billion, a PE ratio of 156.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.62.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,755.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $11,871,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,628,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,004,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 490,635 shares of company stock valued at $37,229,036. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,182,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615,477 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $207,759,000. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $145,909,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 141.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,222,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $116,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

