(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of (MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MKGAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised (MKGAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America raised (MKGAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. (MKGAY) has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of MKGAY stock opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. (MKGAY) has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $42.02.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate & Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

