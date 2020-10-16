Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Short Interest Update

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the September 15th total of 206,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MWK traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $153.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 5.51. Mohawk Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million. Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 471.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Group will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

