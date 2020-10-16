Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alliance Data Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.43.

ADS stock opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $125.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.52.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.78. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $979.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 506,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,840,000 after acquiring an additional 52,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 295,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

