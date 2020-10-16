Morgan Stanley Boosts Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target to $121.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.81.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $122.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.57 and a 200 day moving average of $107.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

