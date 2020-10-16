Morgan Stanley Boosts Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $103.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on INCY. BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.40.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. Incyte has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.55.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $135,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $85,471.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,577 shares of company stock valued at $419,847 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Incyte by 1,719.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Incyte by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 395,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 176,399 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Incyte by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Incyte by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,369,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,922,000 after purchasing an additional 90,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

