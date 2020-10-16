Morgan Stanley Boosts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $61.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.91.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.89%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $797,162.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,063 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,616,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $271,918,000 after purchasing an additional 218,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,724 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,863,000 after purchasing an additional 105,362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $131,367,000 after purchasing an additional 179,638 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $122,144,000 after purchasing an additional 911,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,860,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $90,081,000 after buying an additional 471,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

