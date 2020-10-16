Morgan Stanley Boosts Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $89.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RARE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.73.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ RARE opened at $93.77 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $99.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.91.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $262,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $2,478,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,278 shares of company stock valued at $10,773,157 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.