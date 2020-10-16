Morgan Stanley Boosts ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Price Target to $45.00

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of ZEAL stock opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.21.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. ZEALAND PHARMA/S had a negative net margin of 214.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%. The business had revenue of $32.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

