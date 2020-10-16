Morgan Stanley Cuts ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target to $52.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $26.83 and a 52-week high of $56.59. The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.71.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.25. Equities analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADCT. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $11,211,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $10,719,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,451,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $245,483,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $23,405,000. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

