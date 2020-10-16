Morgan Stanley Cuts AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target to $34.00

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded AVROBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVROBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AVROBIO presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

AVRO stock opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $576.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.69. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after acquiring an additional 53,908 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 4.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 415.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 714,680 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 20.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 61,165 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

