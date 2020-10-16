Morgan Stanley Cuts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $609.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $611.00 to $609.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $600.62.

REGN stock opened at $585.18 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $294.86 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $579.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $584.37. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.46, for a total transaction of $455,504.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,689,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.58, for a total transaction of $253,203.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,965.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,923 shares of company stock valued at $101,670,609 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,980,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

