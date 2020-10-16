Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.57.

MS opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.06. The firm has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,602,000 after buying an additional 6,579,774 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 169.5% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,037 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,684.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,755,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,983 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,999,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,307 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

