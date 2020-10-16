Morgan Stanley Raises Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $194.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $194.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.42.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $157.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.09. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $166.99.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 3,130.03%. Analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 56.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 210.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,264.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.