Morgan Stanley Raises Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $97.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.81.

CHD opened at $95.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 15,054 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $1,402,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,830.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,092,036 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

