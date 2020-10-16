Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Getlink from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of GRPTF opened at $13.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. Getlink has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $17.60.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system, and rail freight activity in France and the United Kingdom. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, which run along with the Folkestone terminal in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles terminal in France.

