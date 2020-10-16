Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HLMAF. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLMAF opened at $31.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Halma has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $32.51.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

