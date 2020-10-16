Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Getlink from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of GRPTF stock opened at $13.65 on Monday. Getlink has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system, and rail freight activity in France and the United Kingdom. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, which run along with the Folkestone terminal in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles terminal in France.

