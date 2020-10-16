Morgan Stanley Trims Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Target Price to $273.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $281.00 to $273.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $255.08.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock opened at $235.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.70. Amgen has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in Amgen by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.