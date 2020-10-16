Morgan Stanley Trims Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Target Price to $50.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.38.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 440.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

