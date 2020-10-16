Mosaic Co (MOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd.

Mosaic has decreased its dividend by 84.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Mosaic alerts:

NYSE:MOS opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BofA Securities raised shares of Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.