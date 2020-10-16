MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR’s (MTUAY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

MTUAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. HSBC raised MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $86.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.37. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $159.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $854.41 million for the quarter.

About MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

