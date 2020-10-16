Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$11.00 at National Bank Financial

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MTL has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James set a C$9.75 target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.60 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.69.

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$9.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$10.33.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$257.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$258.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.5641836 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.30%.

In other Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark purchased 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$287,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$432,400. Insiders acquired a total of 32,415 shares of company stock valued at $304,946 over the last quarter.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

