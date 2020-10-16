Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €275.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MEURV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €269.00 ($316.47) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €209.00 ($245.88) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €241.85 ($284.52).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

