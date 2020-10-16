Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Murphy USA shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil Refining & Marketing industry over the past year (+41.1% vs. -54.7%) and looks well positioned for future price appreciation. A low-cost, high-volume fuel seller, Murphy USA's stations are located near Walmart supercenters. This enables the company to attract significantly more transactions than its peers. The company's access to pipelines and product distribution terminals is another key competitive advantage, helping to keep costs down in the fiercely competitive retail space. However, Murphy USA' high debt levels, which leave it vulnerable to any volatility in commodity prices is a concern. Gasoline prices have been weak recently. The lower profitability for the most widely used petroleum product have hurt Murphy USA's revenues. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Separately, ValuEngine cut Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE MUSA traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.55. The company had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,229. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $78.75 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.42. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 47.64% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $371,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total value of $87,507.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,417 in the last quarter. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 271.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

