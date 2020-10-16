Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Myokardia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Myokardia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Myokardia from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Myokardia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.09.

MYOK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.92. 38,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.04. Myokardia has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $224.00.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts expect that Myokardia will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 101.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 80,873 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

