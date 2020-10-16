MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS) Short Interest Update

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the September 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MYOS RENS Technology stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,685. MYOS RENS Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $15.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.

MYOS RENS Technology (NASDAQ:MYOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. MYOS RENS Technology had a negative net margin of 277.82% and a negative return on equity of 166.68%.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional ingredients, functional foods, and other technologies that enhance muscle health and performance. The company primarily focuses on developing Fortetropin for the therapeutic markets, including the treatment of sarcopenia, cachexia, anorexia, obesity, and muscular disorders.

