NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Shares Gap Up to $19.79

Shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.79, but opened at $22.00. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 22 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $150.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.68.
NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $35.36 million during the quarter.
About NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC)
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface mines that supply bituminous coal and lignite primarily to power generation companies. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines and other equipment under contracts with the sellers of aggregates; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.
