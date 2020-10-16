NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Shares Gap Up to $19.79

Shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.79, but opened at $22.00. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 22 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $150.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $35.36 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 6.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 178.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

About NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface mines that supply bituminous coal and lignite primarily to power generation companies. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines and other equipment under contracts with the sellers of aggregates; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.