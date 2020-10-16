Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Buys Shares of 1,532 The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in The Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in The Toro in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in The Toro during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in The Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,221. The Toro Company has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.27.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The Toro’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Colliers Secur. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $163,811.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,220.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 8,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $673,825.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,145 shares of company stock valued at $8,783,617 over the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

