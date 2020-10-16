Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Buys Shares of 394 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,039,384,000 after acquiring an additional 447,549 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,048,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,230,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,408,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,964,548,000 after acquiring an additional 205,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,069,000 after acquiring an additional 198,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $318.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

