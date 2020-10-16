Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $7.50 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.0% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.34. 52,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,390,885. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.87.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

