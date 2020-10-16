Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $763,000 Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Facebook by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 32,614 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 58,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,573 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after purchasing an additional 50,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $578,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.11. 363,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,587,716. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.66. The stock has a market cap of $759.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total transaction of $47,766.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,023 shares of company stock worth $9,420,337. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

