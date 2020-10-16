Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Invests $129,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.26. The stock had a trading volume of 39,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,180. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

