Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,149 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $490,881,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $64,944,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,028 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 199.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,604,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $259,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.18. The company had a trading volume of 350,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,698,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

