Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,400,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,519,000 after purchasing an additional 425,510 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,107,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,445 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,481,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,461,000 after acquiring an additional 50,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,913,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,878,000 after acquiring an additional 302,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.23.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Jean Marc Forneri sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.01, for a total value of $288,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $9,554,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,032 shares of company stock valued at $19,530,127. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.14. The stock had a trading volume of 23,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,096. The company has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.20 and a 200 day moving average of $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.