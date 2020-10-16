Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Makes New Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.7% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $4,426,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 391.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 643,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,625,000 after buying an additional 512,321 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,520,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,290,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.62.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $103,664.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 6,157 shares of company stock worth $336,782 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

PEG traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $63.68. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

