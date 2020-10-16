Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Purchases New Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,931. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.73. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $29.21.

