Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,446 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.39. 435,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,705,676. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $229.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.24.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

