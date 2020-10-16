Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Sells 4,722 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.41. 379,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,435,637. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.45.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.