Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Takes $140,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,301,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,978,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $494,123,200 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FISV. CSFB raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Compass Point began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,519. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 80.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.20.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

