Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Takes Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $406,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,692.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $252,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,354.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,170. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Primerica stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,006. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.44. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.39 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

