Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Short Interest Update

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the September 15th total of 890,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NNDM stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.10. 1,520,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,920,104. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.79. Nano Dimension has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.61. The company has a current ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 67.17% and a negative net margin of 307.64%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at $36,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at $83,000. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

