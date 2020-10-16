Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Short Interest Update

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the September 15th total of 890,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NNDM stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.10. 1,520,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,920,104. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.79. Nano Dimension has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.61. The company has a current ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 67.17% and a negative net margin of 307.64%.
Nano Dimension Company Profile
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.
