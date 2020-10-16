NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on NanoXplore and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

GRA stock opened at C$2.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.61. NanoXplore has a 12-month low of C$0.90 and a 12-month high of C$3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39. The company has a market cap of $196.32 million and a PE ratio of -26.29.

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

