National Bank Financial Comments on Quebecor’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quebecor in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.51.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion.

