National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $61.82

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $61.82 and traded as high as $67.77. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $66.43, with a volume of 2,240,234 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NA. CIBC increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion and a PE ratio of 11.04.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported C$1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.98 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 6.0554693 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.25%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

