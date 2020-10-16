National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Short Interest Update

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the September 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 692,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of National Instruments stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $47.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $301.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $199,600.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 4,307.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

