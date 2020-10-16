National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

NSA stock opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $38.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.38 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 784 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.2 million rentable square feet.

