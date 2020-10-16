National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.56.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.82 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.38 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 784 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.2 million rentable square feet.

